Aug 15 (Reuters) - GSE Systems Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Gse systems announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 9 percent to $12.4 million

* At june 30, 2016, backlog totaled $71.1 million, up 48% compared to year-end 2015 backlog of $47.9 million