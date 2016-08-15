REFILE-BRIEF-Vipshop says sees Q3 2016 revenue RMB 11.9 bln-RMB 12.4 bln

(Corrects to change text case throughout and formatting)

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd

* Vipshop reports unaudited second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue RMB 11.9 billion to RMB 12.4 billion

* Q2 revenue RMB 13.44 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 12.61 billion

* Qtrly net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS increased to US$0.11

* Qtrly net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS increased to US$0.11

* Qtrly non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS increased to US$0.17