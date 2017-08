Aug 15 (Reuters) - Lm Funding

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Reports second quarter and six-month 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $1.43 million versus $2.02 million

* Qtrly revenue totaled $1.43 million versus $2.02 million in q2 2015

* Q2 2016 results impacted by slowing of traditional real estate transactions as well as foreclosure activity in our target markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: