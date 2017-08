Aug 15 (Reuters) - Noah Holdings Ltd

* Noah Holdings Limited announces unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 revenue rose 12.8 percent to RMB 651.7 million

* Qtrly income per ADS $0.47

* Total AUM under asset management businesss as of June 30, 2016 were $15.2 billion, a 57.0% increase from June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: