BRIEF-Atlatsa Resources qtrly loss per basic share of 4 cents

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Atlatsa Resources Corp

* Atlatsa announces financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly total tonnes milled decreased 12% quarter-on-quarter to 344,895 tonnes

* Qtrly revenue decreased 21% quarter-on-quarter to $40.7 million

* Qtrly loss per basic share of 4 cents

* Term loan facility agreement entered into with anglo american platinum limited was amended and restated

* Term loan facility agreement amended to allow anglo platinum to advance an additional $17.0 million to co

* Reduction at bokoni mine is made up of a 57.6% decrease in contractors and an 18.6% decrease in own mine employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: