a year ago
BRIEF-Rand Logistics quarterly loss per share $0.16
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rand Logistics quarterly loss per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Rand Logistics Inc

* Quarterly loss per share $0.16

* Reaffirming expectation to sail at least 3,405 days this fiscal year

* Quarterly total revenue $33.82 million versus $44.83 million

* Quarterly freight and other related revenue generated from company-operated vessels decreased $5.9 million, or 15.0 percent to $33.1 million

* Says increasing annual cost savings targets by $1 million, to $3 million to $5 million of savings, which they hope to realize over next 12 months

* Expect to reintroduce one of two laid up bulk carriers in next 30 days for remainder of sailing season

* Quarterly marine freight and vessel margin per day increased 7.7 percent and 14.1 percent

* Pursuing waivers, amendments to address defaults pending which co is unable to finalize balance sheet for quarter ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
