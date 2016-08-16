FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Northern Oil and Gas names Tom Stoelk interim CEO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northern Oil and Gas names Tom Stoelk interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Northern Oil And Gas Inc

* Northern oil and gas, inc. Announces executive officer changes; tom stoelk named interim chief executive officer; discloses ongoing strategic evaluation

* Northern oil and gas, inc. Announces executive officer changes; tom stoelk named interim chief executive officer; discloses ongoing strategic evaluation

* Chad allen, northern's existing corporate controller, has been named to position of chief accounting officer

* "board has been evaluating strategic alternatives to increase shareholder value"

* Stoelk has been northern's chief financial officer since december 2011

* Michael reger terminated as northern's ceo, has ceased being a member of northern's board of directors, effective immediately

* Company engaged tudor, pickering, holt & co. As its financial advisor

* "in light of challenges of operating in a lower commodity price environment", co's board evaluating strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.