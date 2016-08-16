FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RNC Q2 adjusted loss per share C$0.01
August 16, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RNC Q2 adjusted loss per share C$0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp

* Rnc announces q2 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share c$0.01 excluding items

* During three months ended june 30, 2016, rnc increased its ownership interest in beta hunt mine to 100%

* In 2016, beta hunt mine is also transitioning from a nickel producer to a gold and nickel producer.

* Beta hunt pre-commercial gold production was 7,599 ounces for q2 2016, an increase of 35% from prior quarter

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* "rnc's ability to operate as a going concern is dependent on its ability to raise financing" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
