Aug 16 (Reuters) - Unique Fabricating Inc :

* Unique fabricating, inc. Reports 17.9% revenue increase for second quarter of 2016

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.88 to $0.91

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue rose 17.9 percent to $42 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $169 million to $172 million

* Says revenue of $42.0 million in q2 versus $35.7 million in q2 of 2015