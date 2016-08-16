FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods Q2 earnings per share $0.82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Dick's Sporting Goods Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.82

* Q2 same store sales rose 2.8 percent

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.39 to $0.42 excluding items

* Dick's sporting goods reports second quarter results; exceeds earnings expectations and raises full year guidance

* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.88 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy earnings per share $2.90 to $3.05 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 consolidated same store sales are currently expected to increase approximately 2 to 3%

* In 2016, anticipates capital expenditures to be about $275 million on a net basis and approximately $450 million on a gross basis

* Consolidated same store sales are currently expected to increase approximately 2 to 3% in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
