FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Rockwell Medical enters into license agreement with ARAM Medical
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical enters into license agreement with ARAM Medical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Rockwell Medical Inc:

* Rockwell Medical enters into exclusive license agreement with ARAM Medical to commercialize Triferic in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Middle East territories

* ARAM will also assume responsibility for all clinical and regulatory expenses for territories

* Rockwell retains manufacturing responsibilities for both Triferic and Calcitriol

* Commercial product availability expected within about 12 months in Saudi Arabia and 12 to 18 months in Egypt and all other territories

* ARAM medical will become exclusive distributor for Triferic and Calcitriol in 13 countries

* ARAM will pay to Rockwell upfront licensing fees, a "high double-digit royalty on product sales" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.