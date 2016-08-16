FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northland Power gives update on global adjustment litigation
August 16, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northland Power gives update on global adjustment litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Northland Power Inc

* Northland power provides update on global adjustment litigation

* Ontario electricity financial corporation has brought a motion to ontario court of appeal regarding retroactive payments

* Northland power inc says "intends to oppose motion"

* Motion seeks to set aside or vary order of that court, dismissing oefc's motion for a stay of portion of superior court's global adjustment decision

* Expects to include retroactive payments in income when received. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
