BRIEF-Cintas Corp to acquire G&K Services for about $2.2 bln

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Cintas Corp :

* Cintas corporation to acquire G&K Services

* Cintas will acquire all outstanding shares of G&K services for $97.50 per share in cash

* Total enterprise value of approximately $2.2 billion, including acquired net debt

* Synergies are projected to be realized in their entirety in fourth full year after closing

* Expects to finance transaction through combination of existing cash, assumption of existing g&k services debt, and new debt

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to cintas' earnings per share in its second full year after closing

* Cintas Corp says Cintas anticipates realizing annual synergies in range of $130 million to $140 million

* Upon completion of merger, G&K Services will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Cintas

* Upon completion of merger, G&K Services expected to initially operate under its existing brand name