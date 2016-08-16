FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-G&K Services agrees to be acquired by Cintas in $2.2 bln deal
August 16, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-G&K Services agrees to be acquired by Cintas in $2.2 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - G&K Services

* Announces Agreement To Be Acquired By Cintas In $2.2 Billion All Cash transaction; reports record fiscal 2016 fourth quarter results

* Has also suspended any prior guidance provided as a result of transaction announcement

* In light of announced agreement with Cintas, G&K services has cancelled its fiscal Q4 2016 conference call

* Q4 earnings per share $1.00

* Q4 revenue $258.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $257.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
