Aug 16 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust :

* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces $22.5 million equity offering and potential acquisitions with urban focus

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund potential acquisition of commercial properties

* Underwriters to sell on a bought deal basis, 3.6 million units of reit at a price $6.20/unit