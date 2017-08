Aug 16 (Reuters) - Enerflex Ltd:

* Enerflex Ltd announces $100 million bought deal financing

* Net proceeds of offering will be used by company to fund balance of 2016 and 2017 capital expenditure program among others

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 7.8 million common shares of enerflex at a price of $12.85 per common share