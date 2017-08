Aug 16 (Reuters) - Nanotech Security Corp

* Nanotech Security announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Qtrly revenue at $1.2 million down slightly from $1.4 million in same period last year

* Management believes that its goal to double annual revenues has been delayed by three to four months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: