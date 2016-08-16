BRIEF-OSI Systems reports Q4 EPS $0.30

Aug 16 (Reuters) - OSI Systems Inc :

* OSI Systems reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 revenue $221 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 4 to 8 percent

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales $865 million to $895 million

* Says company's backlog was $623 million during quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Anticipates 23 pct - 37 pct growth in earnings per diluted share to $2.60 to $2.90, excluding items for fiscal year 2017