BRIEF-21Vianet Group reports Q2 adjusted loss per share rmb 0.19

Aug 16 (Reuters) - 21Vianet Group Inc :

* 21Vianet Group Inc reports second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q2 revenue RMB 910.8 million versus RMB 866.8 million

* Q2 loss per share RMB 0.22

* Sees FY 2016 revenue RMB 3.62 billion to RMB 3.66 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue down about 0.4 percent

* Q2 adjusted loss per share RMB 0.19

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue RMB 900 million to RMB 940 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 0.2 percent

* Qtrly diluted loss per ADS of $0.20

* Qtrly adjusted diluted loss per ADS $0.17

* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of RMB 40 million to RMB 60 million

* Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2016 is expected to be in range of RMB 240 million to RMB 260 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: