FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Urban Outfitters Q2 earnings per share $0.66
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Urban Outfitters Q2 earnings per share $0.66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Urban outfitters reports record Q2 sales and EPS

* Q2 sales $891 million versus I/B/E/S view $886.8 million

* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include our comparable direct-to-consumer channel, increased 1%

* During six months ended July 31, 2016, company opened 1 new Vetri family restaurant and acquired 6 Vetri family restaurants

* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales increased 5% at Urban Outfitters, was flat at Free People

* Says as of July 31, 2016, total inventory decreased by $17 million, or 4%, on a year-over-year basis

* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales decreased 3% at Anthropologie group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.