BRIEF-Differential Brands files amendment to restate Q1 2016 financial statements

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Differential Brands Group Inc :

* Differential Brands Group Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q2 sales $32.4 million versus $16.3 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.29

* Q2 loss per share $0.13 excluding items

* Says has also filed an amendment to restate its financial statements for Q1 of fiscal 2016

* Says Q1 2016 financial statements overstated net sales from continuing operations by $1.2 million

* Due to classification mischaracterization of operations disposed, Q1 statements had higher operating losses from continuing operations than incurred

* Says for Q1 2016, overstated operating loss by $1.3 million and loss from continuing operations by $0.3 million