BRIEF-Barnes & Noble CEO Boire steps down, board determines CEO "not a good fit" for organization

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc :
* Barnes & Noble announces CEO departure
* Will continue to execute on its previously announced strategic initiatives
* Departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Ronald D. Boire.
* Says will immediately begin an executive search for a new CEO
* Executive Chairman, Leonard Riggio will postpone his retirement until a later date
* Board determined that "Boire was not a good fit for organization", it was in "best interests" of all parties for him to leave co