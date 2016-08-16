FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Digital TV Q2 loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - China Digital TV Holding Co Ltd :

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $8.5 million to $9.5 million

* China Digital TV announces unaudited second quarter 2016 results

* Expects smart card shipment volumes in Q3 of 2016 to be in range of 2.2 million to 2.5 million

* In Q2 of 2016, China Digital TV's smart card shipments increased by 3.8% to 2.19 million from 2.11 million in prior year period

* Qtrly total revenues $10.5 million versus $ 13.2 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
