Aug 16 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc

* Shopify prices us$286,875,000 offering of class a subordinate voting shares

* Underwriters to buy, at $38.25/share, 2.5 million class a subordinate voting shares from entities affiliated with bessemer venture partners,certain co's management members

* Says underwriters have agreed to purchase, at a price of $38.25 per share, 5 million class a subordinate voting shares from shopify Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: