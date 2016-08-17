BRIEF-Lowe's Q2 earnings per share $1.31

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Lowe's Companies Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $1.31
* Q2 same store sales rose 2 percent
* Lowe's reports second quarter sales and earnings results
* Q2 sales $18.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $18.45 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lowe's Companies Inc sees FY 2016 comparable sales are expected to increase approximately 4 percent
* Fiscal year 2016 total sales are expected to increase approximately 10 percent, including 53(rd) week
* 53(rd) week in FY 2016 is expected to increase total sales by approximately 1.5 percent
* FY earnings per share view $4.06, revenue view $63.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY earnings per share $4.06
* Says company expects to add approximately 45 home improvement and hardware stores in FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: