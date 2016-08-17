BRIEF-ATS Q1 earnings per share C$0.13

Aug 17 (Reuters) - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc :
* Q1 revenue C$265.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$242.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.13
* ATS reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 fiscal 2017 order bookings were $239 million, an 8% increase from Q1 of fiscal 2016
* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.17
* Expects order backlog of $610 million at end of Q1 2017 to mitigate impact of volatile order on revenues in short term.
* In Q2 of fiscal 2017, expects order backlog conversion to be in higher end of 35% to 40% range