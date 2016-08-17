FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ATS Q1 earnings per share C$0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc :

* Q1 revenue C$265.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$242.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.13

* ATS reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 fiscal 2017 order bookings were $239 million, an 8% increase from Q1 of fiscal 2016

* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.17

* Expects order backlog of $610 million at end of Q1 2017 to mitigate impact of volatile order on revenues in short term.

* In Q2 of fiscal 2017, expects order backlog conversion to be in higher end of 35% to 40% range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

