BRIEF-Performance Food Group Q4 adj earnings per share $0.38

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Performance Food Group Company

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $4.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.46 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 to $1.32

* Expects fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in a range of 31 percent to 36 percent to $1.27 to $1.32

* Expects fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in a range of 31 percent to 36 percent to $1.27 to $1.32 on a 52 week to 52 week basis

* Expects that 7 percent to 10 percent adjusted EBITDA growth for fiscal 2017 will reflect first half growth in low-to-mid-single digit range.

* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures estimate is higher than fiscal 2016 because of timing of certain projects begun in fiscal 2016.

* Also expects fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in range of 27 percent to 32 percent to $1.27 to $1.32 on a 52 week to 53 week basis

* Co says expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 will be between $140 million and $160 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fiscal 2017, expects adjusted EBITDA growth to be in a range of 7 percent to 10 percent on a 52 week to 52 week basis