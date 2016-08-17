FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Performance Food Group Q4 adj earnings per share $0.38
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Performance Food Group Q4 adj earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Performance Food Group Company

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $4.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.46 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 to $1.32

* Expects fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in a range of 31 percent to 36 percent to $1.27 to $1.32

* Expects fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in a range of 31 percent to 36 percent to $1.27 to $1.32 on a 52 week to 52 week basis

* Expects that 7 percent to 10 percent adjusted EBITDA growth for fiscal 2017 will reflect first half growth in low-to-mid-single digit range.

* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures estimate is higher than fiscal 2016 because of timing of certain projects begun in fiscal 2016.

* Also expects fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in range of 27 percent to 32 percent to $1.27 to $1.32 on a 52 week to 53 week basis

* Co says expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 will be between $140 million and $160 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fiscal 2017, expects adjusted EBITDA growth to be in a range of 7 percent to 10 percent on a 52 week to 52 week basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.