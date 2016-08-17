FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bio-Techne posts Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.92
August 17, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bio-Techne posts Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.92

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Bio-techne Corp

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.92

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Techne releases fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.69

* Q4 sales $134.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $129.2 million

* Techne - in q4, incurred transactional foreign exchange losses due to fall of british pound and european commercial operations being based in uk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

