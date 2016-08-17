FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
August 17, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Q3 adjusted EPS $0.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Eaton Vance Corp :

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eaton vance corp. Report for the three and nine month periods ended july 31, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.55

* In q3 of fiscal 2016, revenue decreased 4 percent to $341.2 million

* Consolidated net inflows of $7.1 billion in q3 of fiscal 2016 represent a 9 percent annualized internal growth rate

* Consolidated assets under management were $334.4 billion on july 31, 2016, up 7 percent from $312.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

