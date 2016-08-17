FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Immunomedics reports Q4 loss per share $0.17
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 8:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Immunomedics reports Q4 loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics announces fiscal 2016 results and clinical program developments

* Q4 revenue fell 63 percent to $900,000

* Q4 loss per share $0.17

* Total revenues for Q4 ended June 30, 2016, were $0.9 million, compared to $2.4 million for same quarter last year

* Says "We plan to spend approximately $42 million to $44 million during fiscal 2017"

* Immunomedics inc says believe current funds are sufficient to continue operations and budgeted research and development programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

