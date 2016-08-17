FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Accuray reports Q4 loss per share $0.09
August 17, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Accuray reports Q4 loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Accuray Inc

* Accuray reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $95 million versus i/b/e/s view $99 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $410 million to $420 million

* Backlog increased 8 percent year-over-year to $405.9 million in quarter

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda $32.0 million to $38.0 million

* FY2017 revenue view $431.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gross orders increased 12 percent over prior year period to $95.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 backlog and gross orders growth of approximately 5 percent

* Approximately 55 percent of revenue and 60 percent of gross orders are anticipated in second half of fiscal year in fy 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
