a year ago
BRIEF-Resources Global Professionals appoints Herb Mueller CFO
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Resources Global Professionals appoints Herb Mueller CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Resources Connection Inc

* Resources global professionals announces new chief financial officer

* Resources connection inc says on august 17, 2016, current executive vice president & chief financial officer, nathan franke, announced his retirement

* Herb mueller, managing director of rgp's atlanta practice, has been promoted internally and will replace franke as executive vp, cfo

* Says John Bower will be promoted to newly-created role of chief accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
