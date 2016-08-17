FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-UPC Insurance and American Coastal Insurance to merge
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-UPC Insurance and American Coastal Insurance to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - United Insurance Holdings Corp

* Upc insurance and american coastal insurance company to merge in combination of leading specialized personal lines and commercial lines underwriters

* Transaction expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share and roe

* Combined entity will have over $1 billion of premium in force

* Upc insurance and american coastal insurance company to merge in combination of leading specialized personal lines and commercial lines underwriters

* Transaction expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share and roe

* Rdx members to receive upc insurance common stock based on exchange ratio providing for rdx members to own 49% upc stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

