BRIEF-Agilent Tech sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.89 to $1.91

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Agilent Technologies Reports Third
* Quarter 2016 results
* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50 to $0.52
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.89 to $1.91
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $4.14 billion to $4.16 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $4.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: