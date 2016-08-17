BRIEF-Spartannash Q2 adj earnings per share $0.58 from cont ops

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Spartannash Co

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.83 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.8 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spartannash announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations

* Spartannash co says expect capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 to be in range of $72.0 million to $75.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: