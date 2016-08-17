FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cisco Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63
August 17, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cisco Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc

* Cisco reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

* Q4 revenue $12.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $12.57 billion

* Announced a restructuring enabling us to optimize our cost base in lower growth areas of our portfolio

* Estimates gaap eps will be $0.42 to $0.47, lower than non-gaap eps by $0.13 to $0.16 per share in q1 of fiscal 2017

* Sees q1 revenue -1% to 1% growth year over year (normalized to exclude sp video cpe business for q1 fy 2016)

* Sees q1 gaap $0.42 - $0.47; sees q1 non-gaap $0.58 to $0.60

* Says restructuring will eliminate up to 5,500 positions, representing approximately 7 percent of our global workforce

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $12.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Will further invest in key priority areas such as security, iot, collaboration, next generation data center and cloud

* Expect to reinvest substantially all of cost savings from restructuring actions back into key businesses

* Product backlog was about $4.6 billion at end of fiscal 2016, up 1% compared with balance at end of fy 2015, excluding sp video cpe business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

