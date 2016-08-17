FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-XPO Logistics announces pricing of $1.6 bln term loan credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc

* Xpo Logistics announces pricing of $1.6 billion term loan credit facility

* Term loan will be issued at par, will bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 3.25%, with a 1.0% LIBOR floor, maturing on October 30, 2021

* Says terms of new loan facility will otherwise be substantially consistent with term loan being replaced

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

