BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.26 to $1.41

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Briggs & Stratton Corp

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Briggs & stratton corporation reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 sales $502 million versus i/b/e/s view $562.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.26 to $1.41

* Increases quarterly dividend by 4 percent to $0.14per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.56, revenue view $1.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fiscal q4 sales were impacted by cooler than normal temperatures in north america and europe