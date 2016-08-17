FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.26 to $1.41
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.26 to $1.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Briggs & Stratton Corp

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Briggs & stratton corporation reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 sales $502 million versus i/b/e/s view $562.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.26 to $1.41

* Increases quarterly dividend by 4 percent to $0.14per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.56, revenue view $1.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fiscal q4 sales were impacted by cooler than normal temperatures in north america and europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.