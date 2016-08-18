FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Hormel Foods Qtrly EPS $0.36
August 18, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hormel Foods Qtrly EPS $0.36

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp :

* Hormel Foods achieves record third quarter results and raises full year guidance

* Raises FY 2016 earnings per share view to $1.60 to $1.64

* Qtrly refrigerated foods operating profit up 24 percent; volume up 3 percent; dollar sales up 9 percent

* Qtrly grocery products operating profit flat; volume up 1 percent; dollar sales up 3 percent

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.36

* Hormel Foods Corp says increasing our 2016 annual guidance to $1.60 to $1.64 per share from $1.56 to $1.60 per share

* Hormel foods corp says expect to show sales and earnings growth in fiscal 2017

* Qtrly record dollar sales of $2.3 billion, up 5 percent; volume up 1 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $2.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly jennie-o turkey store operating profit up 59 percent; volume up 29 percent; dollar sales up 20 percent

* Qtrly specialty foods operating profit down 13 percent; volume down 32 percent; dollar sales down 25 percent

* Expects to show sales and earnings growth in fiscal 2017

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

