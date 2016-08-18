FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2016

BRIEF-Stage Stores Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Stage Stores Inc :

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 sales $338.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $347.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.40

* Stage stores reports second quarter earnings and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 same store sales fell 9.8 percent

* Says affirmed its fiscal year guidance of comparable sales of -6% to -4%

* Says affirmed its FY adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance of $0.20 to $0.40

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.15per share

* Says capital expenditures in 2016, net of construction allowances from landlords, are expected to be approximately $65 million

* FY earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
