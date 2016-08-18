FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Liberty Interactive prices private offering of $675 mln of senior debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Liberty Interactive Corp:

* Liberty Interactive prices private offering of $675 million of 1.75% exchangeable senior debentures due 2046

* Liberty Interactive Corp says redemption and purchase price will generally equal 100% of adjusted principal amount of debentures plus accrued and unpaid interest

* Expects to use net proceeds of offering to repay up to $450 million outstanding under a margin loan facility

* Also to use net proceeds of to repurchase its outstanding 0.75% exchangeable senior debentures due 2043 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

