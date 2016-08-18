BRIEF-Cato reports Q2 earnings per share $0.57

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Cato Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Cato reports 2Q earnings per share up 2 percent

* Q2 sales fell 5 percent to $236.7 million

* Expectations for Q3 remain unchanged

* Cato Corp sees Q3 earnings per diluted share in range of $0.13 to $0.18

* Same-store sales for quarter decreased 6 percent to last year

* Cato Corp says estimate of earnings per share for full year is now a range of $2.32 to $2.41

* Now expects to open 12 new stores during 2016, down from 23 stores due to lack of shopping center development and increased competition for available space