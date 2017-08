Aug 18 (Reuters) - Lancaster Colony Corp

* Lancaster Colony reports fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $1.12

* Qtrly net sales increased 2.4 pct to $284.5 million

* Says commodity costs are expected to remain favorable through first half of fiscal 2017

* Q4 revenue view $291.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S