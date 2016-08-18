FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Perry Ellis International Q2 loss per share of $0.24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc

* Perry Ellis International reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $202 million versus i/b/e/s view $197.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.00

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $885 million to $890 million

* Qtrly diluted gaap loss per share of $0.24

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.98, revenue view $912.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updated fy 2017 revenue outlook to $885-$890 million reflecting currency translation changes, modified economic growth post -brexit

* Says planning closure of 15 underperforming retail doors in next 18 months

* Perry Ellis International Inc says retail closures are expected to reduce revenues in current year by $2.8 million and next year by $8.3 million

* Says inventory at quarter end was $134 million, as compared to $154 million in comparable period of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

