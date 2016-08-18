FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Bankshares says merger agreement with Cardinal Financial Corp
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-United Bankshares says merger agreement with Cardinal Financial Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - United Bankshares Inc -

* United Bankshares, Inc. and Cardinal Financial Corporation announce merger agreement

* United will acquire 100% of outstanding shares of Cardinal in exchange for common shares of United

* Aggregate consideration of transaction is approximately $912 million

* Transaction was unanimously approved by United's and Cardinal's boards of directors

* Exchange ratio for deal will be fixed at 0.71 of United's shares for each share of Cardinal

* Upon completion of deal, United's assets will grow to approximately $20 billion with projected market capitalization of about $3.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
