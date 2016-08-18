FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives lender consent for credit facility amendment
August 18, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives lender consent for credit facility amendment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives lender consent for credit facility amendment

* Amendment will reduce interest coverage maintenance covenant to 2.0x, providing additional headroom

* Amendment will permit issuance of secured notes with shorter maturities to repay term loans

* Amendment provides additional flexibility to sell assets

* Amendment will permit incurrence of other debt to repay term loans

* Amendment will provide additional flexibility to sell assets

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc says amendment provides with additional flexibility

* Also agreed to increase each of applicable interest rate margins on its credit facility by 0.50%

* To pay amendment fee equal to 0.25% of principal amount of each consenting lender's outstanding loans, commitments under credit facility

* Amendment also provides to focus on executing strategic plan, developing our pipeline and improving patients' lives

* Company expects to close amendment next week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
