Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc

* Ballard and Toyota Tsusho sign distribution agreement for fuel cell products in Japan

* TTC will act as a distributor of Ballard-powered fuel cell products in Japan

* The initial term of agreement runs to December 31, 2020

* Ballard plans to deploy an ex-patriate sales person in Japan to work with TTC on execution of a joint sales plan