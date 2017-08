Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics :

* Chembio expands product distribution through exclusive agreement with Isla Lab in the Caribbean

* Entered into agreement with Isla Lab Caribbean, which covers twenty-five nations in Caribbean, excluding Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands

* Agreement with Isla Lab Caribbean initially includes co's products, which have met regulatory requirements to be sold in Caribbean region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: