Aug 18 (Reuters) - Questfire Energy Corp

* Questfire Energy Corp announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.30

* Achieved average production of 4,421 boe per day for quarter, 75 percent natural gas

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.02