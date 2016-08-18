FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Appliance Recycling Centers of America Q2 loss per share $0.35
August 18, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Appliance Recycling Centers of America Q2 loss per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc :

* Appliance Recycling Centers of America reports second quarter 2016 operating results

* Q2 loss per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue fell 17.9 percent to $24.8 million

* Quarter was lower than expected as revenues were down and receipt of carbon offset revenue was delayed

* Recognized $1.6 million in carbon offset revenues in q3 of 2016

* Says "there has been weakness in scrap and other metal markets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

